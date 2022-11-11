Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 207,960 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 207,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $505,342.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,967,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,381,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE:DNA opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on DNA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $54,000. SkyKnight Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $854,000. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

