Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.57. 2,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 9.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th.
