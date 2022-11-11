Glenview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.12. 62,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

