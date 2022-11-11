Glenview Trust Co Purchases 5,042 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,657,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,305,000 after buying an additional 940,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $149.60. The company had a trading volume of 303,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,627. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average is $145.78. The company has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

