Glenview Trust Co Sells 522 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 3.8 %

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,514,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $19.92 on Friday, hitting $540.50. 86,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,851. The company has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.