Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) PT Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

GNL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GNL opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

