Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the October 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Global Self Storage

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 4,800 shares of Global Self Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,186.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 664,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Trading Up 5.3 %

About Global Self Storage

Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.22. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

