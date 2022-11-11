Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2023 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 1.9 %

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of GSL opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.70. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

