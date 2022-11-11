Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHB opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

