Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 65.9% in October

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the October 15th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

