GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.24-$1.44 EPS.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

