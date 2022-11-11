GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.14-1.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

