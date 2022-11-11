Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.03-$2.03 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

Globus Medical Stock Up 6.8 %

GMED opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

About Globus Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

