GMT Capital Corp Acquires 899,576 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,576 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp owned about 8.00% of AVROBIO worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 25.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVRO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.58.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

