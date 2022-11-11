GMT Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 301,500 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 301,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 6.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after purchasing an additional 615,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at $143,174,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 20.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after purchasing an additional 626,823 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PD. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE PD traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $24.96. 148,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.07. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,322,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,348. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.