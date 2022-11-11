GMT Capital Corp Buys New Stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,482,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,989,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 2.66% of Rite Aid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Rite Aid by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Rite Aid by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Rite Aid by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RAD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 89,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The stock has a market cap of $347.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

