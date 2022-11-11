GMT Capital Corp Has $49.46 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 3.1% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.63% of Mohawk Industries worth $49,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,082,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 7.7 %

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.34. 25,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.48. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

