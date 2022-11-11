GMT Capital Corp Invests $572,000 in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.10% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 191,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 545,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,288,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 5.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 179.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.