GMT Capital Corp Sells 10,500 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

GMT Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 1.9% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $30,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after acquiring an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 5,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Baidu by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,126,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,032,000 after purchasing an additional 376,604 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.99. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $173.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Baidu

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also

