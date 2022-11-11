GMT Capital Corp Takes $2.11 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 71,390 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 232,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,363. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

