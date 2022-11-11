GMT Capital Corp Takes $5.21 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 193,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $35.90. 148,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,221. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

