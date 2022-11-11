GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $263.19 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. GMX has a market cap of $263.19 million and approximately $21.13 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $32.94 or 0.00195272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00581331 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.31 or 0.30280575 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

