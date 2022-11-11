GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s current price.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

GoDaddy Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $71.76 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $542,463 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

