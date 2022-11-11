Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Short Interest Update

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the October 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gogoro Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGROW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,124. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59. Gogoro has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.22.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gogoro during the second quarter valued at $65,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Gogoro during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gogoro during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Gogoro during the second quarter valued at $171,000.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of electric scooters and electric scooter enabling components in Taiwan and internationally. Its electric scooters portfolio includes Gogoro SuperSport, Gogoro S1, Gogoro 2 Series, Gogoro VIVA XL, Gogoro VIVA MIX, and Gogoro VIVA.

