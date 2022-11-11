Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 32,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,401,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $931.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

