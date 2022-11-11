Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,441 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cartesian Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 1,464.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 82,058 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at $760,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at $28,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 921.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 474,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 428,421 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 7.0% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 633,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Cartesian Growth Stock Down 2.0 %

Cartesian Growth stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 2,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,109. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.