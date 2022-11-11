Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,396 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

North Atlantic Acquisition Company Profile

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

