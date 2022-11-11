Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Aurora Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,479,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,414 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,068,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 113,143 shares during the period.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AURC remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.01. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition ( NASDAQ:AURC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.