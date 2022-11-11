Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.85

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Great Eagle Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.
About Great Eagle
Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.
