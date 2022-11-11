Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.
Green Dot Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.54. 8,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $996.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.97. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $44.85.
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.