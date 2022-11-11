Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.54. 8,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $996.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.97. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $44.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Green Dot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Green Dot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Green Dot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

