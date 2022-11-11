Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 99.2% in October

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGIIGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the October 15th total of 503,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,762,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Stock Down 4.8 %

GGII stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,035,289. Green Globe International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.

Green Globe International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.