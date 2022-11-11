Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 99.2% in October

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the October 15th total of 503,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,762,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Stock Down 4.8 %

GGII stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,035,289. Green Globe International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

