Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 629.4% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLBY traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,599. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

