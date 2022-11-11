Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a growth of 423.0% from the October 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a 84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $1.92 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

