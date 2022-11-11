Guggenheim Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $915.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $925.00 to $915.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $19.34 on Friday, hitting $721.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,085. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $769.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $712.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after buying an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

