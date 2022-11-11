Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.25 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Hagerty Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Hagerty has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hagerty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hagerty by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 356,937 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Stories

