Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 114.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $663,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

