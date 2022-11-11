Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.16 billion-$6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.95-1.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,730,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

