Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $13.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.33. 2,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.27. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $237.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($149.00) to €130.00 ($130.00) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($190.00) to €155.00 ($155.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

