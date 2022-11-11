Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HDIUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

HDIUF stock remained flat at $18.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

