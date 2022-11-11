Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
HDIUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
HDIUF stock remained flat at $18.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
