Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 80,000 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,789,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,609,477.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,167 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $62,867.76.

On Friday, November 4th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 50,200 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $170,178.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $230,490.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $146,412.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $57,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $44,492.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.71. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

