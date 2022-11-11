Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 288,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.