HC Wainwright Comments on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.95% and a negative net margin of 692.64%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 million.

FHTX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $348.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

