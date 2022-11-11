HC Wainwright Comments on scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPHGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCPH. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $165.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 1,946.9% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $146,953.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,742.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 626,622 shares of company stock worth $2,635,860 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.