HC Wainwright Comments on scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCPH. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $165.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 1,946.9% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $146,953.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,742.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 626,622 shares of company stock worth $2,635,860 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.