HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.8% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 38.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $222.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

