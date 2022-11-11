HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the October 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other HCW Biologics news, CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 50,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCWB stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 30.24 and a current ratio of 12.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

