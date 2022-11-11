Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,005. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

