Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.54

Shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.54 and traded as low as $89.80. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 800 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54.

Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement

About Heartland BancCorp

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.07%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

(Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.