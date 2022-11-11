Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.
Heartland Express Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.
Heartland Express Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
