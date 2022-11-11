HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($74.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($41.00) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Trading Up 3.6 %

HEI stock opened at €50.72 ($50.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.19. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.73 ($38.73) and a 52 week high of €68.08 ($68.08).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.