Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Up 145.5% in October

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 7,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.4661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

